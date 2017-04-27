MINERAL RIDGE

The president of the Mahoning Valley Sanitary District Board of Directors told The Vindicator Wednesday that minority employees’ claim of receiving racist material from the Ku Klux Klan at the district office earlier this year was not “legitimate” – and that one of the complaining employees has subsequently resigned.

The board, meeting Wednesday, dealt with another major personnel issue, however: It unanimously voted to change the status of Anthony Vigorito, plant operations manager, to unpaid administrative leave.



Vigorito had been placed on paid administrative leave last month following his indictment on six counts including forgery and tampering with records.

The board had a nearly 100-minute executive session prior to voting on its scheduled agenda. It did not reveal what was discussed.

The racial allegation was not on the agenda for Wednesday’s meeting, but Atty. Matt Blair, board president, responded when The Vindicator inquired about the status of the probe after the session concluded.

