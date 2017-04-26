JOBS
Mnuchin: Trump has 'no intention' of releasing tax returns


Published: Wed, April 26, 2017 @ 2:31 p.m.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. treasury secretary says President Donald Trump "has no intention" of releasing his taxes returns to the public.

Steve Mnuchin made the comment while briefing reporters on the president's new proposed tax plan today.

Trump has repeatedly refused to make his past returns public, breaking decades of tradition. He says it's because his taxes are being audited by the IRS.

While it's impossible to know for sure without access to his returns, Trump's proposed tax plan could save the president and his family significantly.

Mnuchin declined to comment on that potential conflict of interest.

