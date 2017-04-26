JOBS
Markets Right Now: US indexes mostly higher in early trade


Published: Wed, April 26, 2017 @ 9:55 a.m.

NEW YORK (AP) - The latest on developments in financial markets:

Stock indexes are mostly higher in early trading on Wall Street as investors focus on the latest batch of corporate earnings.

Health care stocks rose more than the rest of the market in early trading Wednesday. Health insurer Anthem gained 2.4 percent after reporting earnings that beat analysts’ expectations.

Baxter International was up 2.7 percent after its own results beat forecasts.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 rose 1 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,389.

The Dow Jones industrials gained 19 points, or 0.1 percent, to 21,015. The Nasdaq composite increased 4 points, or 0.1 percent, to 6,029.

