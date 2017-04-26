YOUNGSTOWN — Police early today arrested a man for improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and discharging a firearm in city limits after answering a gunshot sensor call on the South Side.

Reports said officers responded about 1:40 a.m. to 2725 Gibson St. where they found two people in a car and ordered them both to show their hands. Both people inside the car were then taken out one at a time, reports said.

Reports said when the driver, Korey McMillan, 30, no address listed, was taken out of the car officers could see a gun case underneath his seat. Police retrieved the case and found a loaded handgun and a 13-round magazine. A spent shell casing was on the ground next to the car, reports said.

The other passenger, a woman, told police she had something in her pockets and she gave officers 13 rounds of 9mm ammunition, reports said.

McMillan was taken to the Mahoning County jail. The woman was released with no charges filed against her.