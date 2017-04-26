JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Lowellville schools' PAC sponsors anti-bullying session tonight


Published: Wed, April 26, 2017 @ 11:05 a.m.

LOWELLVILLE — Lowellville School’s Parent Advisory Committee is sponsoring a Bullying Information Night at 7 p.m. today.

Students in grades seven through 12 and their parents or guardians are invited to attend.

Guest speakers are Judge Theresa Dellick of Mahoning County Juvenile Court and juvenile court personnel Jim Delucia, director of clinical services, Magistrate Carla Baldwin, and Sharon Fisher, probation supervisor.

They will discuss the long-term impact bullying has on victims and will provide essential information, including the misuse of social media.

The program will be in the high school cafeteria. Pizza and beverages will be provided. Some content may not be appropriate for youth under the age of 13.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes