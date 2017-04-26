LOWELLVILLE — Lowellville School’s Parent Advisory Committee is sponsoring a Bullying Information Night at 7 p.m. today.

Students in grades seven through 12 and their parents or guardians are invited to attend.

Guest speakers are Judge Theresa Dellick of Mahoning County Juvenile Court and juvenile court personnel Jim Delucia, director of clinical services, Magistrate Carla Baldwin, and Sharon Fisher, probation supervisor.

They will discuss the long-term impact bullying has on victims and will provide essential information, including the misuse of social media.

The program will be in the high school cafeteria. Pizza and beverages will be provided. Some content may not be appropriate for youth under the age of 13.