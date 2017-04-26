YOUNGSTOWN — The Rev. Elizabeth Powell Scholarship Fund of the Youngstown Chapter of the NAACP will honor graduating seniors in Choffin Career and Technical Center’s programs with a luncheon from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Friday at Choffin, 200 E. Wood St.

Tim Callion, business manager and secretary-treasurer for the Plumbers and Pipefitters Union Local 396, will be one of the speakers. Callion is a black American who completed the union’s apprenticeship program and went on to become business manager.

This is a fundraiser for the Powell scholarship fund, and there will be a bucket auction and other fundraising activities at the luncheon.

For information, contact George Freeman Jr., chapter president of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, at 330-782-9777.