MESOPOTAMIA — A Kinsman Road man has been booked into the Trumbull County Jail on charges of aggravated murder and felonious assault after a shooting about 11:35 p.m. Tuesday in the 4000 block of state Route 87 that killed a woman and wounded another woman.

Douglas Scott Day, 23, was captured a few hours after the shooting in Roaming Shores.

Killed in the shooting was Cathryn Lambert, 48, of Stow, and wounded was Tiffany Lambert, 26, of Middlefield. Reports did not say if the two were related.

They were found after deputies responded to a gunfire call found a car crashed into a fence on state Route 87. Cynthia Lambert was found dead in the car and Tiffany Lambert was found outside their. She is being treated at a Geauga hospital.