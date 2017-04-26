JOBS
High numbers of humpback whales dying off Atlantic coast


Published: Wed, April 26, 2017 @ 11:45 a.m.

PORT MAHON, Delaware (AP) — Federal officials say humpback whales have been dying in unusually large numbers along the Atlantic Coast.

The News Journal reports (http://delonline.us/2ow4S5j) that the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Marine Fisheries declared it an “unusual mortality event,” which is called when higher-than-normal numbers of marine mammals die for unknown reasons. An agency spokeswoman says details will be provided Thursday.

Marine Education, Research and Rehabilitation Institute Executive Director Suzanne Thurman says a decomposing whale washed into shallow water in the Delaware Bay recently, but weather is hampering efforts to study it. Thurman says it apparently was a juvenile humpback. If confirmed, it would be the fourth stranded in Delaware waters in a year, an unusually high number.

Four have stranded off Virginia and there was a stranding last fall off Long Island.

