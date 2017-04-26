CLEVELAND (AP) — A bus driver fired by an Ohio transit authority has been indicted on an aggravated vehicular homicide charge for killing a pedestrian in a crosswalk in downtown Cleveland.

Antoinette Peterkin, 35, of the Cleveland suburb of Highland Heights, also faces a vehicular homicide charge in an indictment handed up Tuesday.

Authorities say Peterkin slowed her bus but failed to make a complete stop near Cleveland’s Public Square and struck 69-year-old Joan Kuendig in a crosswalk Dec. 7. Keundig died at a hospital several weeks later.

The Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority fired Peterkin on Jan. 23.

Court records don’t indicate if Peterkin has an attorney. An arraignment in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court has been scheduled for May 10.