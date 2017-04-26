JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Fired bus driver indicted for killing Cleveland pedestrian


Published: Wed, April 26, 2017 @ 1:30 p.m.

CLEVELAND (AP) — A bus driver fired by an Ohio transit authority has been indicted on an aggravated vehicular homicide charge for killing a pedestrian in a crosswalk in downtown Cleveland.

Antoinette Peterkin, 35, of the Cleveland suburb of Highland Heights, also faces a vehicular homicide charge in an indictment handed up Tuesday.

Authorities say Peterkin slowed her bus but failed to make a complete stop near Cleveland’s Public Square and struck 69-year-old Joan Kuendig in a crosswalk Dec. 7. Keundig died at a hospital several weeks later.

The Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority fired Peterkin on Jan. 23.

Court records don’t indicate if Peterkin has an attorney. An arraignment in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court has been scheduled for May 10.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes