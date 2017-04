WEST FARMINGTON — Due to a culvert replacement, the Trumbull County Engineer’s office announced that Housel Craft Road, between state Route 534 and Stroup Hickox Road in Farmington Township, will be closed from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday.

The recommended detour route is north on Route 534, east of state Route 88, and south on Stroup Hickox.