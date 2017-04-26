YOUNGSTOWN

Associated Neighborhood Centers will host “Pump up the Heart, Bring down the Blood Pressure” exercise session from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at McGuffey Centre, 1649 Jacobs Road.

The session features low-impact chair exercises, blood pressure screening, and hypertension education. The first 60 participants will receive a gift bag with a two-pound weight, an exercise guide book and a DVD.

For information, call 330-743-3065.