Boy threatened with gun after letting person use his iPhone


Published: Wed, April 26, 2017 @ 11:48 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Reports said a 14-year-old boy was threatened with a gun Tuesday at the Glenwood Playground park after he let a friend borrow his iPhone.

Police were called to the boy’s South Side home about 7:45 p.m., where his father told police his son allowed someone to borrow his phone, and when the person was done he pulled out a revolver and told the victim if he did not reveal his password, he would be shot.

The victim told the suspect his password and then ran home, reports said.

