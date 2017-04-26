YOUNGSTOWN — Reports said a 14-year-old boy was threatened with a gun Tuesday at the Glenwood Playground park after he let a friend borrow his iPhone.
Police were called to the boy’s South Side home about 7:45 p.m., where his father told police his son allowed someone to borrow his phone, and when the person was done he pulled out a revolver and told the victim if he did not reveal his password, he would be shot.
The victim told the suspect his password and then ran home, reports said.
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.