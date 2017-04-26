YOUNGSTOWN — Reports said a 14-year-old boy was threatened with a gun Tuesday at the Glenwood Playground park after he let a friend borrow his iPhone.

Police were called to the boy’s South Side home about 7:45 p.m., where his father told police his son allowed someone to borrow his phone, and when the person was done he pulled out a revolver and told the victim if he did not reveal his password, he would be shot.

The victim told the suspect his password and then ran home, reports said.