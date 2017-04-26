AUSTINTOWN — Police arrested three people on assault charges after an altercation at a North Four Mile Run address Tuesday evening.

A woman told police she was being harassed and threatened all day Tuesday by Deneisha Dickson, 22, of Columbus, who is the mother of her ex-boyfriend’s child.

The victim said Dickson was following her home from work, but she lost Dickson on the freeway. After arriving at her residence, Dickson reportedly arrived and struck the victim several times.

Ceera Brown, 25, of Youngstown, who was with Dickson, sprayed the victim with pepper spray and punched the victim’s friend, according to the report.

At some point, police said, the victim’s ex-boyfriend, Ivan Nicot, 24, of Youngstown, arrived and struck the victim while Dickson got in the victim’s car and attempted to strike the victim, witnesses said.

Police said a cellphone video appears to corroborate these accounts.

Witnesses told police a brown Cadillac later arrived with three men who joined the fracas.

Nicot claimed they were the victim’s child’s father and two friends and that they assaulted him.

Dickson is charged with assault. Brown is charged with two counts of assault and possession of a controlled substance for having 10 tramadol pills in her possession.

Nicot is charged with one count of assault.