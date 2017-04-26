WARREN

Kevin Wyndham of Howland is now chairman of the Trumbull County Republican Party, after the ouster of former chairman Randy Law of Warren.

Members of the Trumbull County GOP Central Committee voted 45-0 Tuesday to appoint Wyndham.

Wyndham, a founder and managing partner of Lewis Construction Co., was the only person to receive a nomination.

Committee members voted out Law during a contentious meeting earlier this month. Police were called to that meeting.

“The Trumbull GOP is tired,” Wyndham said during a party meeting Tuesday evening at Howland Community Church. “It’s weary. It’s broke. It’s financially broke. Its spirit is broke. Those of us that are left standing have endured two years of more than I would wish on any of us.”

