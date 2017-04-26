YOUNGSTOWN

“The Power of Words in the Holocaust” was the theme of 24th annual Holocaust Commemoration in the Mahoning County Courthouse rotunda.

“Throughout history, words used unfairly have promoted hatred and even murder,” said Jesse McClain, Holocaust education specialist with the Youngstown Area Jewish Federation.

Disparaging words “dehumanize and make it easy and acceptable to do things one would never think of doing otherwise,” he told the gathering Tuesday, which was sponsored by the federation’s Jewish Community Relations Council.

“Even today, words are frequently used to incite, rather than to inform,” McClain said.

Rabbi Joseph Schonberger of Temple El Emeth told the audience it’s important “to hone the use of language in every medium for the betterment, rather than the detriment, of humanity, to help people, instead of hurting people.”

Mayor John A. McNally presented a proclamation in recognition of the event.

“Words are powerful tools, no matter how they are presented, and they have a huge impact,” McNally said. They shape public opinion, and so it is important for all of us to chose those words wisely.”

