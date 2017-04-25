WASHINGTON — U.S. Sens. Sherrod Brown, D-Cleveland, and Rob Portman, R-Cincinnati, today voted to advance the nomination of Robert Lighthizer, President Trump’s nominee to serve as the U.S. Trade Representative, out of the Senate Finance Committee.

Lighthizer will now have to be confirmed by the full Senate.

If confirmed, Lighthizer will play a key role in forming U.S. trade policy and representing the U.S. in cases against foreign countries who cheat trade laws. Brown and Portman have pledged to work with Lighthizer if confirmed to help boost Ohio’s steel industry.