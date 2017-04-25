JOBS
Trump condemns Holocaust deniers, anti-Semitism


Published: Tue, April 25, 2017 @ 12:12 p.m.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is condemning those who deny the Holocaust and is pledging to confront anti-Semitism.

In a speech today marking Holocaust Remembrance Day, Trump says those who would deny that 6 million Jews were killed by Germany's Nazi leadership during World War II "are an accomplice of this horrible evil." The president says "we must never, ever shrink away from telling the truth in our time."

Trump also pledges that as president of the United States he will "always stand with the Jewish people."

The president spoke at a U.S. Capitol ceremony hosted by the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum to mark the unveiling of its new conservation and research center. The center houses a vast collection of artifacts by those who survived Adolf Hitler's massacre of Jews.

