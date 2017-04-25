WARREN
The Trumbull County Republican Party tonight appointed Kevin Wyndham as the new chairman.
County party leaders voted out the former county GOP Chairman Randy Law during a contentious meeting earlier this month. Attendees reportedly called police to the meeting.
Trumbull County GOP Central Committee members had attempted to oust Law in January, but the Ohio Republican Party later determined they did not follow proper procedure during that meeting.
