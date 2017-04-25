JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Trumbull County Republican Party appoints Kevin Wyndham as new chairman


Published: Tue, April 25, 2017 @ 8:09 p.m.

WARREN

The Trumbull County Republican Party tonight appointed Kevin Wyndham as the new chairman.

County party leaders voted out the former county GOP Chairman Randy Law during a contentious meeting earlier this month. Attendees reportedly called police to the meeting.

Trumbull County GOP Central Committee members had attempted to oust Law in January, but the Ohio Republican Party later determined they did not follow proper procedure during that meeting.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes