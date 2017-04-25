YOUNGSTOWN — Opening statements are expected to begin today in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court in the trial of a man accused of a 2012 homicide.

Kyle Patrick, 21, is charged with the April 27, 2012, death of Michael Abighanem, 27, of Thalia Street, who was shot and killed during a robbery in a home on Silliman Street.

Reports said Abighanem was at the West Side home to sell a video-game system and a laptop computer.

Patrick pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 16 years in prison, but Judge John Durkin rejected a motion by Patrick to withdraw his guilty plea. Patrick appealed his decision and the plea was overturned.

Assistant Prosecutor Meghan Brundege said the victim was a father of two who was to be married shortly before his death. He was on disability and repaired items he could sell on Craigslist, which is why he went to the home on Silliman Street.

For the complete story, read Wednesday's Vindicator and Vindy.com