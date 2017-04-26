10:35 p.m.

GENEVA, ILL.

The Youngstown Phantoms peppered Chicago Steel goalie Ales Stezka with 40 shots.

Stezka stopped all of them as the Steel defeated the Phantoms, 2-0, to win their best-of-five USHL Eastern Conference semifinal series.

9:47 p.m.

Jack Badini has the only goal as the Chicago Steel lead the Youngstown Phantoms, 1-0, after two periods of Game 5.

Marc Johnstone and Ben Mirageas assisted on Badini's goal that came with 8:10 remaining in the second period.

The Phantoms have outshot the Steel, 25-17.

8:45 p.m.

The Youngstown Phantoms and Chicago Steel are scoreless after one period of Game 5 at Fox Valley Arena.

The Phantoms outshot the Steel 15-8. Chicago killed off two Youngstown power plays.

The winner will advance to the USHL's Eastern Conference Finals against the Dubuque Fighting Saints.

Chicago is the East's top seed while the Phantoms finished the regular season in fourth place.