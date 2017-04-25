READING, Pa. (AP) — An eastern Pennsylvania woman has been sentenced to four to 10 years in state prison on convictions of improper treatment of a man with a congenital defect who died after his foot wounds became severely infected and filled with maggots.

The Reading Eagle reports that 43-year-old Stacey Ann Cunnius pleaded no contest today in Berks County to third-degree murder and neglect of care for a dependent person. Under such a plea, a defendant doesn’t admit guilt but acknowledges that prosecutors can prove the charges.

Prosecutors said 43-year-old Jessie McCrimmon, who had spina bifida, died last year because he didn’t receive proper care and “endured considerable pain.” Investigators said he was missing toes on one foot and had bone exposed. The other was being held on by necrotic flesh.