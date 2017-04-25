JOBS
Ohio police: Dog that fatally mauled man is later shot dead


Published: Tue, April 25, 2017 @ 10:59 a.m.

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Police say a dog apparently broke away from a chain and mauled a man to death in southwest Ohio.

Dayton police responded to a report about a man screaming for help amid the sound of barking dogs around 4:40 a.m. today.

Lt. Mark Ponichtera says police found the man being attacked in an alley. They were able to get the dog to back off, and the man was rushed to a hospital, where he died.

Police shot and killed the dog, which they say was a pit bull. They were trying to determine its owner.

Police didn’t immediately have the man’s identity. They described him as middle-aged.

Dayton had two unrelated dog mauling deaths in 2014 – one of a 7-month-old boy, the other of a 57-year-old woman.

