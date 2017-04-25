JOBS
Ohio elections board ex-chief pleads guilty over false time sheets


Published: Tue, April 25, 2017 @ 11:50 a.m.

COLUMBUS (AP) — A former county elections board director in Columbus has pleaded guilty to a felony charge alleging he knowingly approved inaccurate time sheets for a fiscal officer who was paid for time she didn’t work.

William Anthony Jr., the former Franklin County elections board director, was indicted on theft and evidence-tampering charges. He pleaded guilty Monday in a plea deal to a single count of securing writings by deception.

A message seeking comment from his Columbus attorneys was left today.

The state auditor says a tip on a fraud hotline led to the investigation.

The auditor’s office says the former fiscal officer accused of wrongly receiving more than $7,500 in pay pleaded guilty Monday to a misdemeanor falsification charge.

