No job loss due to sale of Anthem building, company official says


Published: Tue, April 25, 2017 @ 9:45 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — The departure of Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield from its building at 2400 Market St. by June 30 will not result in any job losses for its 350 Youngstown-area workers, an Anthem spokesman said today.

Those workers will either be absorbed into Anthem’s Cleveland office or work from their homes, with the vast majority working from home, said Jeff Blunt, Anthem’s public relations director.

Potential Development, a charter school for autistic children, is in the process of buying the building to house its elementary school, Paul J. Garchar Jr., the school’s executive director, said Monday.

For the complete story, read Wednesday's Vindicator and Vindy.com

