BOARDMAN — Township police on Monday took custody of a Niles woman wanted in connection to the theft of nearly $600 worth of steak, shrimp, and cured meats from an area grocery store.

Stacey Stauffer, 29, was arrested on a warrant for complicity to theft for the incident reported in October at Rulli Bros. on South Avenue.

According to a police report, a store manager reported Oct. 18 a man and woman entered the store.

"The female went directly to the meat counter and ordered two large cuts of filet mignon. She then picked up three bags of large shrimp, and about 10 miscellaneous packages of cured Italian meats," according to the report.

The man reportedly concealed the items in his sweatshirt, and both left the store after being approached by an employee.

The value of the stolen products was estimated to be $575.