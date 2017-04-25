YOUNGSTOWN — Prosecutors in Mahoning County Juvenile Court have filed motions to have a 17-year-old accused of escaping from the juvenile justice center last week to be tried as an adult.

Jeremy Britton, who authorities said escaped the Martin P. Joyce Juvenile Justice Center last Wednesday, faces two counts of felonious assault, robbery and failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer for his escape.

Britton, who was awaiting court proceedings on a charge of aggravated robbery for the robbery of a Poland Burger King earlier this month, was caught Thursday at a home on Salt Springs Road. A woman who lives there was charged with helping him hide and additional charges may be filed against others in that case.

Police said after Britton escaped, he stole a car from someone on Adams Street, then led police on a chase through the McGuffey Road area, abandoning the car on Logangate Drive in Liberty after abandoning it on a railroad bed and fleeing through the woods.

Britton is being held in the JJC now.