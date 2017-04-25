CANFIELD — Students at Mahoning County Career and Technical Center have been evacuated while the Canfield Police investigate a threat.

Assistant Superintendent Jessica Cene said there was an unspecified threat written on the bathroom wall.

MCCTC, located at 7300 N. Palmyra Road, evacuated all students and faculty as a precaution and notified all parents.

Students are currently outside the building and have not yet been sent home.

Cene said they will cooperate with the police department and determine whether to allow students to return to class based on the advice of investigators.