YOUNGSTOWN

The iconic North Side restaurant The Golden Dawn could close permanently on Saturday.

It's unclear whether the restaurant will reopen after it closes to handle restructuring of the business and renovation of it.

John A. McNally III, the restaurant's attorney for several years, released a statement on the potential permanent closing today.

"It's a disappointment to me personally," he said. "I do believe they will see their 100th anniversary. I am cautiously optimistic."

McNally was adamant that the closing had nothing to do with finances but other reasons.

Andy and Mary Naples started the restaurant in 1932. It was ran by their sons Ralph and Carmen for several years until the brothers were in their 90s. Today, the children of the brothers run the business.

It's known for its old-school feel with bartenders that wear white button-down shirts and ties and their cash or check only people policy.