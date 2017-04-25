JOBS
Grief seminar planned


Published: Tue, April 25, 2017 @ 9:05 a.m.

CANFIELD

Canfield United Methodist Church, 27 S. Broad St., will host “When Grief is Complicated,” from 1 to 4 p.m. Thursday.

The program is part of the annual National Living with Grief Program, produced by Hospice Foundation of America. This session will consist of a panel of health, social services and counseling experts, and is moderated by Frank Sesno, former CNN anchor.

This is an opportunity for professionals to share ideas and obtain continuing education credits, and for families seeking answers to questions about end-of-life care.

For information, visit www.hospicefoundation.org, or call the church at 330-553-9801.

