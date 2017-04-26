YOUNGSTOWN

John Giannini Jr. and his wife, Carolyn, of Liberty were barside at the Golden Dawn on Tuesday when they heard their spot potentially could close for good after Saturday.

“I feel sad,” John said. “We just enjoy coming down here.”

Like many of the customers, the Gianninis have gone to the Dawn for years. It’s an iconic business that’s been a part of the North Side for 85 years, and Saturday, it could close forever.

The restaurant, started by Mary and Andy Naples in 1932, definitely will be closed temporarily, longtime family and restaurant attorney John A. McNally III said Tuesday. But whether the Golden Dawn will reopen is not known.

A variety of reasons are leading to the temporary closure, including a possible restructuring or reorganization of the business; renovations and repairs to the inside of the property; and to deal with “other issues.”

McNally would not elaborate on those issues, but he was adamant that the temporary closure has nothing to do with the business’s finances.

“We are not playing games,” McNally said. “We don’t know if it will reopen. We honestly do not know.”

The reason for the renovation is to have it ready for a potential buyer if necessary, McNally said.

Read more about the matter in Wednesday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.