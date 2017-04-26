Staff report

AUSTINTOWN

The attorney for Chad Scianna said theft accusations made against his client by the owner of Chad Anthony’s Italian Grille & Pub have been withdrawn.

Tim Merlin, an owner of the restaurant, and Scianna have resolved what Atty. Brian Kopp of the Betras, Kopp & Harshman law firm called a misunderstanding.

Kopp attributed the misunderstanding to a lack of communication between Scianna and Chad Anthony’s. Scianna has not been involved with Chad Anthony’s since January.

Merlin reported to Austintown police in late March that an unnamed former business partner had taken $33,000 from the Chad Anthony’s restaurant chain.

“Once we began talking, it didn’t take long to clear up the matter,” Kopp said. “The end result is that Chad Anthony’s will continue its normal operations and Mr. Scianna will be able to open his new restaurant concept.”

