Baldwin must return campaign contribution to her dad


Published: Tue, April 25, 2017 @ 9:55 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

A Youngstown Municipal Court candidate improperly accepted a $1,500 cash contribution from her father, but says she is rectifying the situation.

The cash contribution limit is $100.

Carla Baldwin, a Democrat running for the open judicial seat, listed the cash donation from her father, Charles E. Baldwin, on her pre-primary campaign finance report filed late last week. The cash was given April 8 to her campaign, according to the report.

“It was an oversight,” Baldwin said. “We will be filing an amended report. It will be given back to him.”

Read more about the matter in Wednesday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.

