AUSTINTOWN — Police said they found cocaine during a stop Monday night.

An officer approached a vehicle in the parking lot of a North Edgehill Avenue bar after seeing the driver reach toward the floor board. He reportedly smelled marijuana and saw a marijuana and a pipe in the driver’s door handle area. He also saw a female passenger place rolled up currency in her bra.

When conducting a search, the officer said he found a cellphone covered in white powder on the floor. The driver, Douglas Stout, 34, of Canfield, told police he had cocaine in the center console. Police found two packets of cocaine in trifold envelopes.

Stout is charged with drug abuse cocaine, drug abuse marijuana, two counts of drug paraphernalia and permitting drug abuse in a motor vehicle.

Kassandria Cole, 25, of Leetonia, the passenger, is charged with drug paraphernalia for having a rolled up $50 bill.