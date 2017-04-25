WARREN

Sean M. Clemens, 33, admitted to police Monday afternoon that he killed his neighbor, Jane Larue Brown, 84, Monday morning by hitting her with a hand shovel and also cut her with a knife while she was in her bed.

An affidavit filed in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court today also says Brown had defensive wounds on her arms.

Clemens, who will be arraigned on aggravated murder and aggravated robbery today, said he filled Brown’s 2017 Cadillac SUV with items from her house and fled. He admitted to lighting it on fire.

Police, using a search warrant, found many items from the Brown home in Clemens’ garage, they said.

Clemens, of Church Hill-Hubbard Road in Liberty, had picked up a co-worker at 7:30 a.m. Monday, and they went to a methadone clinic. Clemens told the co-worker that he had “gotten into a lot of trouble last night,” the affidavit said.

Later at a job site in Poland, Clemens told his co-worker other things, like beating someone and cutting her. He told the co-worker he was going to spend the rest of his life in jail.

A search of local court records indicates that Clemens was charged with felonious assault in 2007 but appears to have been in relatively little trouble since then.

Court officials say his case is being handled through the Trumbull County Common Pleas Court.

Liberty police reported Sept. 16, 2007, that Clemens was in a fight with another man at Parkwood and Dailey avenues.

Witnesses saw Clemens standing over the other man and kicking him, but Clemens left the area by the time police arrived.

The victim said he was apparently struck on the side of his head with an unknown object and sustained various contusions and abrastions in his head and face.

The victim said he couldn’t remember much but went to the hospital.

Clemens was later arrested on a drunken driving charge, and police noticed a stain that appeared to be blod on his pants.

Clemens was later convicted in Girard Municipal Court of misdemeanor assault, and he was ordered to pay $100 of a $1,000 fine.

Clemens was also a suspect in a Sept. 14, 2007, break-in at the assault victim’s house, but there is no record of Clemens being charged in that case.

Clemens was convicted of misdemeanor theft in Girard Municipal Court in 2003 and made restitution for most of the stolen items, including a $500 ring and $450 ring, according to court records.

He was convicted of disorderly conduct in 2008 for an offense that occurred in Austintown.