Trumbull County Dems have cocktail fundaiser Tuesday in Vienna


Published: Mon, April 24, 2017 @ 5:05 p.m.

VIENNA — The Trumbull County Democratic Party will have a “blue cocktail hour” fundraiser with U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan of Howland, D-13th, at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Avalon Golf and Country Club at Squaw Creek.

Others in attendance will be Dan Polivka, Trumbull County commissioner and chairman of the county’s Democratic Party; Ohio Democratic Party Chairman David Pepper; state Sen. Joseph Schiavoni of Boardman, D-33rd; state Sen. Sean O’Brien of Bazetta, D-32nd; and state Rep. Glenn Holmes of McDonald, D-65th.

Cost is $25 for an attendee and upward. Tickets are available at the door.

