BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Serena Williams has spoken out in response to suspended Fed Cup captain Ilie Nastase's comments speculating about the skin color of the baby the pregnant Williams is expecting.

The 23-time major champion wrote today on Instagram : "It disappoints me to know we live in a society where people like Ilie Nastase can make such racist comments towards myself and [my] unborn child."

Williams is black. Her fiance, Alexis Ohanian, is white.

Williams also referred to Nastase's "sexist comments against my peers" – a reference to his verbal abuse directed at British player Johanna Konta, British captain Anne Keothavong and the chair umpire during Fed Cup matches over the weekend. He was ejected from the Romania vs. Britain contest and provisionally suspended by the International Tennis Federation.