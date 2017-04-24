LIBERTY — Police Chief Richard Tisone said,at a press conference today that a "piece of evidence" led police to arrest Sean Clemens, 33, in the homicide early today of Jane Larue Brown, 84, of Churchill Road.

Brown, who police say was well known in the township, was found dead in her home just before 6 a.m. after her car was found burning a short distance away.

Clemens was taken into custody after he returned to his home across the street from the crime scene. Clemens' home was cordoned off with police tape and officers were waiting to search it whence returned.

Another man was with him and released later by police.

Clemens is in the Trumbull County Jail on a charge of aggravated murder.

Neighbors remembered Brown while mourning at the crime scene.

"We were all just hanging out yesterday," said a neighbor, Shirley Klink, who said that Brown was an avid gardener, walker and golfer.