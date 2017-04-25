SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say an Ohio man whose 1-year-old son tested positive for cocaine and synthetic opiates has been charged with child endangering.

Court records show 38-year-old Samuel Mosley pleaded not guilty to the charge today in Clark County Municipal Court in Springfield, about 50 miles west of Columbus. Court records don’t show an attorney for the Springfield man, who was jailed on $25,000 bond.

Court records show the child was unresponsive April 16, and Mosley told hospital staff he put the boy down for a nap after he had fallen, and then couldn’t wake him.

Authorities say the child tested positive for cocaine and synthetic opiates and was revived with naloxone, which is used to block the effects of opiates. The boy is expected to recover.