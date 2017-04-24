MOM'S THE WORD | Mother's Day Contest

Here’s a question for you:

What is a three-letter word for the woman who loves you unconditionally, who puts her kids before herself and who you can always count on.

Mom’s the word, as well as the theme for this year’s Mothers Day Photo Contest.

Simply send us your favorite picture of you and your mom. Remember, we accept snapshots only; no professional portraits. We’ll also need both of your names, cities of residence and your telephone number.

Email that information with a large jpeg photo to society@vindy.com or mail your entry to: Mom’s the Word Contest, The Vindicator, Attn.: Barb Shaffer, Society/Features editor, P.O. Box 780, Youngstown, OH 44501.

THE DEADLINE IS FRIDAY, MAY 5.

HERE’S THE BEST PART

All submissions will be eligible for a random drawing for a $100 gift certificate for the two of you to enjoy dinner at Bruno’s Restaurant, Route 224, Boardman. The winner will be contacted by telephone by a Vindicator staff member.

CONTEST RULES

Entering this contest constitutes permission by contestants for their names and photographers to be used without compensation.

Employees of this newspaper and their immediate families are not eligible to win the prize, but their pictures will be included with the others in our photo gallery online.