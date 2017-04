BOOKED

==

NAME, DOB, AGENCY, CHARGE

==

BAUGH, JACINTA LYNN 1/9/1987 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Assault



DODSON, AUTUMN NICOLE 10/31/1990 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Contempt Of Court



DURRETT, STEVEN 9/14/1970 POLAND TWP. POLICE OVI Impaired



FOSTER, DEAN ALLEN 6/21/1968 BEAVER POLICE DEPT Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle

GILL, MICHAEL D 9/18/1962 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Operating a Motor Vehicle Without a Valid License



HARRISS, AUSTIN MICHAEL 11/11/1997 SEBRING POLICE DEPT. Theft

KRUSELY, JOHN III 9/2/1966 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Theft



SMITH, MARK A 8/9/1977 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Driving While Under the Influence of Alcohol/Drugs

SUGAR, AARON DAVID 5/25/1997 SPRINGFIELD POLICE DEPT. Domestic Violence

WILES, KEVIN WAYNE 11/11/1980 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Domestic Violence

==

RELEASED

==

NAME, DOB, BOOK DATE, REASON FOR RELEASE

==

ALLEN, KEITH E 3/5/1956 3/30/2016 TIME SERVED



BARR, WILLIAM G 9/29/1967 4/22/2017 BONDED OUT

CICCOLELLI, KIMBERLY LUCCILLE 7/16/1969 4/10/2017 COURT ORDERED RELEASE

CUGINI, TYLER D. 11/8/1990 4/14/2017 TIME SERVED

DUDLEY, DONALD C 12/29/1967 4/24/2017 CR4 SUMMONS



GREEN, MICHELLE RENEE 5/4/1968 4/19/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



HALL, SHAJUAN D 1/5/1992 4/20/2017 TIME SERVED



MAYER, SAMANTHA RAE 1/1/1981 4/23/2017 CR4 SUMMONS



MCGEE, JUSTINE GRACE 10/15/1991 4/19/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



OROURKE, BRENDON 2/18/1991 4/17/2017 TIME SERVED



SHARBER, GARY W 8/18/1965 4/22/2017 BONDED OUT



SPRAGAN, JOSEPH JR 5/17/1977 4/21/2017 TIME SERVED