YOUNGSTOWN

Joseph Nohra, Youngstown City Schools chief operating officer since January, has accepted the Liberty Local School District superintendent position.

The Liberty school board approved Nohra’s hiring at its meeting Monday. He will begin his new job Aug. 1. It is a five-year contract beginning in August, and a 40-day extension beginning today. Salary information was not immediately available.

Nohra served as Struthers City Schools superintendent from 2012 until accepting the Youngstown post. No decisions have been made about filling the city schools’ COO position.