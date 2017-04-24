JOBS
Ex-staffer McKinney to run for #Youngstown mayor as independent


Published: Mon, April 24, 2017 @ 11:51 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Sean McKinney, who abruptly resigned April 14 as the city’s buildings and grounds commissioner, is running for mayor as an independent candidate.

The announcement was made in an email today by Keynote Media Group, which is helping to organize McKinney’s campaign. McKinney couldn’t be reached today by The Vindicator to comment.

McKinney was hired by then Mayor Jay Williams in September 2006 and oversaw the street department and city-owned buildings.

Mayor John A. McNally, who’s running for re-election, told The Vindicator last week that McKinney called him April 14 saying he “was going to take advantage of another opportunity, but wasn’t specific” and that day would be his last as buildings and grounds commissioner.

