Dakota pipeline protest film to be shown at YSU on Wednesday


Published: Mon, April 24, 2017 @ 1:40 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — “Awake, A Dream From Standing Rock,” a new film about the American Indian-led peaceful resistance to the construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline, will be screened at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Room B112 of Cushwa Hall at Youngstown State University.

The free public screening is hosted by the YSU Lecture Series on Energy and the Environment. For assistance, call the YSU Student Security Service at 330-941-1515.

The lecture series, in its third year, is weekly at 7 p.m. Wednesdays in Cushwa, concluding May 3. The series will resume Sept. 6.

For information on the film, visit www.awakethefilm.org. For information on the lecture series, contact Ray Beiersdorfer, professor of geology, 330-941-1753 or ray@cc.ysu.edu.

