YOUNGSTOWN — The Golden Dawn isn't coming out with an official statement until tomorrow on whether it's closing, a family member said this evening.

Longtime customers of the restaurant were told today that the 83-year-old restaurant would close Saturday.

The restaurant is owned by members of the Naples family.The business was started in 1934 by Andy and Mary Naples and taken over later by their sons Carmen and Ralph.

After Ralph's death last year, his son Johnny said the restaurant would continue on.

To its customers, the Golden Dawn is a lot more than a restaurant. It's known for its old-school feel with bartenders that wear white button-down shirts and ties and cash or check only policy.

"It's part of the fabric of my life," said Jane Eichenberger, a longtime customer from Youngstown.