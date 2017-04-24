JOBS
39th annual YSU English Festival begins Wednesday


Published: Mon, April 24, 2017 @ 1:14 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Award-winning authors E. Lockhart and Gene Luen Yang are featured presenters for the 39th annual Youngstown State University English Festival on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday on campus.

More than 3,000 seventh- through 12th-graders from schools throughout the region are preregistered for the festival.

Lockhart is the author of 10 books for young adults, including “The Disreputable History of Frankie Landau Banks” and “We Were Liars.”

Yang is famous for the Nickelodeon series “Avatar: The Last Airbender” and for DC Comic’s “Superman!”

For information, contact the English festival at 330-941-1646 or by email at info@ysuenglishfestival.org.

