JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Go Wild in the Park will teach tree planting


Published: Sun, April 23, 2017 @ 6:37 p.m.

SALEM

Participants of Go Wild in the Park will learn to plant a tree seedling Wednesday, presented by Salem Public Library and Salem Parks and Recreation.

Jason Reynolds of County Soil and Water Conservation District will lead the class at 6 p.m. at Pavilion 9 in Waterworth Memorial Park, 866 Sunset Blvd.

The program is free and suitable for adults and school-aged children.

Registration is required by calling the library at 330-332-0042, Shane at the Salem Memorial Building at 330-332-5512, or visiting www.salem.lib.oh.us.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes