SALEM

Participants of Go Wild in the Park will learn to plant a tree seedling Wednesday, presented by Salem Public Library and Salem Parks and Recreation.

Jason Reynolds of County Soil and Water Conservation District will lead the class at 6 p.m. at Pavilion 9 in Waterworth Memorial Park, 866 Sunset Blvd.

The program is free and suitable for adults and school-aged children.

Registration is required by calling the library at 330-332-0042, Shane at the Salem Memorial Building at 330-332-5512, or visiting www.salem.lib.oh.us.