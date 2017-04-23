JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Early voting at boards of elections continues through next weekend


Published: Sun, April 23, 2017 @ 5:17 p.m.

Associated Press

COLUMBUS

The state’s elections chief is reminding Ohio residents that early voting is underway in the state’s spring election.

Secretary of State Jon Husted says absentee voting in May 2 primary and special elections began April 4 and continues through next weekend.

The Republican official says voters in 74 of Ohio’s 88 counties may have a local race or issue on the ballot. More than 300 local issues are up for voters’ consideration.

Registered voters can cast absentee ballots by mail or vote in person at early voting centers, where Husted has set uniform hours statewide.

Those preferring to vote on Election Day will find polls open on May 2 from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes