Associated Press

COLUMBUS

The state’s elections chief is reminding Ohio residents that early voting is underway in the state’s spring election.

Secretary of State Jon Husted says absentee voting in May 2 primary and special elections began April 4 and continues through next weekend.

The Republican official says voters in 74 of Ohio’s 88 counties may have a local race or issue on the ballot. More than 300 local issues are up for voters’ consideration.

Registered voters can cast absentee ballots by mail or vote in person at early voting centers, where Husted has set uniform hours statewide.

Those preferring to vote on Election Day will find polls open on May 2 from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.