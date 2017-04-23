CANFIELD
Interact Club of Canfield High School is collecting used children’s books through Wednesday.
Books that are in good condition will be accepted at Canfield High School and Canfield Village Middle School libraries. They will be donated to Big Reach Center of Hope children’s organization in Greenford.
Interact is a high school student organization that is led by Renee English, and is affiliated with Canfield Rotary Club.
