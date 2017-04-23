JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Canfield Interact Club collects kids’ books


Published: Sun, April 23, 2017 @ 6:35 p.m.

CANFIELD

Interact Club of Canfield High School is collecting used children’s books through Wednesday.

Books that are in good condition will be accepted at Canfield High School and Canfield Village Middle School libraries. They will be donated to Big Reach Center of Hope children’s organization in Greenford.

Interact is a high school student organization that is led by Renee English, and is affiliated with Canfield Rotary Club.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes