YOUNGSTOWN

It started out as 100 Sisters in Red, became 200 Sisters in Red, and is now 300 Sisters in Red.

Three hundred women learning to take better care of their health was the goal for this year’s event, said Ruth Quarles, committee chairwoman.

They didn’t reach 300, but about 250 women wearing red to show their support for women’s heart health awareness participated in Saturday’s 12th annual 300 Sisters in Red event.

“Heart disease is a major killer of women – all women,” said Quarles. “So we are trying to help people be more aware of taking care of their heart.”

While some risk factors, such as age, race and family history, can’t be controlled, there are factors that can be, such as weight, blood pressure, blood sugar and cholesterol levels.

“So we are trying to make women more aware of their own risk factors,” Quarles said.

About 46 vendors, some medical and some not, offered information on their services.

“We have phenomenal support from the community,” Quarless said.

Included in the event were cholesterol, hemoglobin A1C (test for diabetes), blood pressure, body fat, bone density and stroke risk assessment screenings, the Joanie Abdu Mammography Van, the Mercy Health Mobile Dental Van and breakout sessions on reducing stress, relaxation techniques, healthy eating and breast cancer.

Read more about the event in Sunday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.