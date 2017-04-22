JOBS
Voting begins in France's nail-biting presidential election


Published: Sat, April 22, 2017 @ 5:52 p.m.

PARIS (AP)

Early voting began overseas Saturday in France's most nail-biting election in generations, and the 11 candidates seeking to become the country's next president silenced their campaigns as required to give voters a period of reflection.

Opinion polls showed a tight race among the four top contenders vying to get into the May presidential 7 runoff that will decide who becomes France's next head of state.

But the polls also showed that decision was largely in the hands of the one-in-three French voters who are still undecided.

Polls opened in France's far-flung overseas territories but won't start until Sunday on the French mainland.

